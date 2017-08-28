COAS calls on Tajik President, discusses security issues

RAWALPINDI, Aug 28 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday called on President of Tajikistan Emomali

Rahmon in Dushanbe.

The COAS thanked President Rahmon for supporting Pakistan’s

membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and for

hosting the Quadrilateral Cooperation and Coordination Mechanism

(QCCM) initiative, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

press statement issued here said.

President Rahmon expressed his sincere wishes for the people of

Pakistan, appreciating the role Pakistan and the Pakistan Army

played in the fight against terrorism and for bringing peace.

Both the sides discussed the regional security issues and had

unanimity of views for peace in Afghanistan and the region. They

reiterated the importance of dialogue, regional cooperation and support

to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned initiatives.

The two also pledged to enhance and expand Pakistan-Tajikistan

cooperation in the fields of defence and security.