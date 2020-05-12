COAS calls on Iranian Armed Forces Chief

RAWALPINDI, May 12 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Bagheri.

COAS expressed concerns on recent terrorist attack on Pak security forces resulting in shahadat of 6 security personnel near Pak-Iran border, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both Commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border.

COAS said Pakistan has started fencing the border but would require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which was also used by terrorists and Narcotics traffickers for covering their movement. Both also discussed COVID-19 and need to improve border terminals to address such issues. COAS reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on basis of mutual respect, non interference and equality.