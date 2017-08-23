COAS calls Nawaz Sharif, expresses best wishes for Kulsoom Nawaz’s health

RAWALPINDI, Aug 23 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa called on telephone former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to express his prayers and best wishes for the health of his wife, Begam Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.

The phone call was tweeted by Director General Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR) Maj. General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday morning.