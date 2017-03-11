COAS briefed on security of Chinese working on CPEC, non CPEC projects

RAWALPINDI, March 11 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the headquarters of Special

Security Division (SSD) responsible for security of Chinese on China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and non CPEC projects.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on Integrated Security

Mechanism led by the SSD, according to Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR).

The COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s commitment to ensure

security for the CPEC and the work force involved.

He emphasized upon the value Pakistan attaches to the Chinese

help and assistance extended in making this projects a success.

The COAS said that the Army was fully aware of hostile agenda

against the CPEC and the security forces were all prepared to

defeat such designs.

He appreciated the SSD for their state of preparedness and

arrangements for the execution of the assigned mission and tasks.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by General Officer

Commanding (GOC) SSD Major General Abid Rafique. Chief of General

Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar was also present at the

occasion.