COAS briefed on security, development in southern Balochistan

AWARAN, May 6 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Awaran, Balochistan, and had a briefing about security situation and community assistance initiatives by Army and Frontier Corps (FC) in southern flank of the province.

He was apprised that almost 150,000 individuals had benefited from medical initiatives, including an active partnership with civil administration, to enhance the capacity of District Headquarters Hospital Awaran.

About 200 native students of the area were also being provided free education with boarding and lodging by Army and FC, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

A new school had also been recently established by FC Balochistan.

The COAS lauded efforts of the Army, FC and other law enforcement agencies, which had resulted into improved security and law and order situation.

He said, “We shall continue to facilitate development efforts in Balochistan.”

Later, the COAS also met local elders and notables, who appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for ensuring security and development activities in the area.

The COAS acknowledged and thanked the locals for their support to the security forces.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz.