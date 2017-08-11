COAS, Begum COAS visit family of Major Ali Salman shaheed

LAHORE, Aug 11 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed

Bajwa and his wife visited family of Major Ali Salman here on Friday, who embraced “Shahadat” during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) at Timergara, Dir on August, 9.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR), the COAS acknowledged the supreme sacrifice and said that shaheed Major Ali had made us all proud.

“We shall restore peace and rule of law, whatever sacrifices it may

cost. No threat can deter resolve of a nation which is united, resilient and honours its heroes”, the COAS said.

Later, the COAS visited family of Brigadier Muhammad Hasnain, who lost

his life enroute to operational area South Wazirstan in a road accident.

The Commander Lahore Corps accompanied the COAS.