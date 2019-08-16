COAS assures Pak Army’s full support to Kashmir cause

RAWALPINDI, Aug 16 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday assured the Pakistan Army’s full support to the Kashmir cause.

The COAS gave the assurance during a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)President Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him here.

According to a tweet by Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, they discussed situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) and Indian provocations on Line of Control (LoC).

“COAS assured him Pakistan Army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people,” the ISPR DG said.