COAS arrives on official visit to China

BEIJING (China) March 14 (APP) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will arrive here on a five-day official visit to China on Wednesday.

Director General, ISPR, Maj Gen. Asif Ghafoor told APP here that during his stay, the COAS would hold meetings with the Chinese civil and military leadership and discuss matter of mutual interest as well as bilateral and regional issues.