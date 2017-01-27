COAS approves deployment of Army for census

RAWALPINDI Jan 27 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday approved plan for deployment of Army to assist for smooth conduct of the national housing and population census.

“The COAS approves plan to support conduct of sixth population and housing census,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor in a tweet message said.

In line to support the housing and population census, 200,000 troops would be deployed while continuing other security responsibilities.

Army would assist in conduct of the census. However, other operational duties like Zarb-e-Azb and Karachi operations would also be done simultaneously.