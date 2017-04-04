COAS apprises Pakistanis about Army’s achievements against terror

LONDON, April 4 (APP): A reception was hosted by Pakistan High
Commission in the honour of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to UK.
The COAS interacted with UK based Pakistani community,
according to a news release of Inter Services Public Relations
(ISPR), issued on Tuesday.
The COAS apprised them about environment in Pakistan, achievements
in efforts against terrorism and militancy and projected its results
through whole of nation approach.
He hailed role of oversees Pakistanis towards progress of
Pakistan and assured them that Pakistan Army shall perform its due
role towards security of Pakistan.
All Pakistanis expressed their pride in role and contributions
of Pakistan Army towards well being of Pakistan.
Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Pakistan’s High
Commissioner to UK, Syed Ibne Abbas.