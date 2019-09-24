Coaching camp to help prepare pool of players: SBP DG

LAHORE, Sep 23 (APP):Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Monday the prime objective of upcoming month-long under-16 six-game coaching and training camps and annual sports calendar activities is to prepare a pool of talented players.

He said the SBP is making every possible effort to trace fresh talented players from across the province. “We are planning to prepare sufficient back-up strength consisting of the talented male and female players. It’s also part of our planning to provide potential and promising players to Pakistan’s various national teams,” he elaborated.

