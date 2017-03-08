CNS meets former Crown Prince of Jordan

ISLAMABAD March 08 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah, on an official visit to Jordan Wednesday

called on Prince Hassan Bin Talal, former Crown Prince of Jordan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence and security collaboration were discussed, press release of Pakistan Navy stated here.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for

maintaining regional peace and scurity in particular.

The Admiral reiterated Pakistan’s continued support to Jordanian Armed Forces in the field of training, provision of technical manpower and expertise.

The Dignitary acknowledged warm and brotherly

relations between Pakistan and Jordan, based on strong foundations and historical ties.

The former Crown Prince lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts

and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation in diverse fields to Royal Jordanian Naval Force.