CNS meets Naval Commanders in Indonesia

ISLAMABAD May 11 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on Thursday met Commandant Marine Corps, Maj Gen Bambang Suwantono, and Commandant Western Fleet Command, Rear Admiral Aan Kumia of Indonesia.

Upon his arrival at Marines Base and Western Fleet Command Headquarters, Naval Chief was presented Guard of Honour, news release of Pakistan Navy here said.

During the meeting with Commandant Marine Corps, Maj Gen Bambang Suwantono, diverse matters of professional interest ranging from Maritime Security and Stability, Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP), Counter Piracy Operations, drug trafficking and various avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan and Indonesian Navy were dilated upon.

Naval Chief also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining regional peace and security in particular.

Gen Bambang Suwantono acknowledged strong foundations and historical ties between Pakistan and Indonesia and lauded PN efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation in diverse fields to Indonesian Navy.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff called on Commandant Fleet Command, Rear Admiral Aan Kumia.

Upon his arrival at Western Fleet Command Headquarters at Jakarta, Indonesia, he was warmly welcomed by Commandant Fleet Command and was also given detailed briefings regarding western Fleet Command of Indonesian Navy.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah appreciated the professionalism and commitment of Indonesian Navy officers and men.

The commandant Western Fleet Command highly lauded the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region.