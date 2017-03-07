CNS discusses cooperation with Jordanian defence elite

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, currently an official visit to Jordan, on Tuesday called on defence leaders of the brotherly country.

He met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordanian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Fraihat and Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A H Al-Hnaity in their offices, separately.

During Naval Chief’s meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordanian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Fraihat, matters of mutual interests and defence collaboration were discussed, according to Pakistan Navy press release.

The Admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations as well as Command of multinational Task Forces 150 and 151.

Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Fraihat acknowledged the significance of close and strong defence association in diverse realms between Armed Forces of both the countries.

Lauding the professional acumen and commitment of Pakistan Navy personnel, the dignitary said he would look forward to extend cooperation in diverse fields between Defence Forces of Pakistan and Jordan.

The Naval Chief also called on Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A H Al-Hnaity in a separate meeting.

During the meeting, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties.

Major General Yousef A H Al-Hnaity acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan, based on strong defence foundations and historical ties and lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting peace and security in the maritime domain.

It is believed that recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.