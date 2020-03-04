CNS chairs Bahria University BoG meeting, inaugurates new academic facilities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Wednesday chaired the 42nd meeting of Board of Governors (BoG) of Bahria University here.

A detailed briefing was given to the Board on progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic and nonacademic areas, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

Chief of the Naval Staff being the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors appreciated efforts for focusing on students grooming through academic teachings and its core values of integrity, creativity and excellence.

Prior to start of the Board meeting, Admiral Abbasi also inaugurated various new academic facilities at Bahria University Islamabad Campus including an Academic Block, Bahria Innovation Centre and Chinese Language Lab.

He appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision and mission. Innovation Center at Bahria University aims to provide inclusive support and facilities to all its components for a state-of-the-art Center to foster networking for its startups, SME’s and Commercial Research, including Maker space, Startup Factory, Accelerators and Industrial offices, Research Centers and Training and Capacity Building Space.

The university has also established Chinese Language Lab with Chinese instructors for understanding the language through cultural knowledge.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing was also present during the inaugural session. The ambassador lauded the efforts of Bahria University for providing versatile academic opportunities to the students.

The BoG’s meeting was attended by board members including senior Naval Officers, Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Financial Adviser Planning Ministry of Finance, Rector Bahria University and relevant top management of Bahria University.