CNS Amateur Golf Championship 2019 tees off on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Championship 2019 will tee off on Thursday at the scenic Margalla Greens Golf Course Islamabad wherein golfers will vie for top honours in four different categories.

“This will be the 13th edition of the championship that was introduced in 2007,” Patron Pakistan Navy Golf for the North Region, Commodore Hamid Hussain said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

He said since the inception of the championship Pakistan Navy had been regularly holding the event every year.

Sharing the details of the four categories, Hamid said the main fixture would be played amongst 140 amateur golfers wherein seasoned golfer Adnan would be defending his title. The match would take place over 54 holes for three says from November 22 to 24 with 18 holes on each day. “Amateurs with handicap 12 and below will chip in this match,” he added.

He said seniors match would be played over 36 holes with 18 holes on each day – November 21 and 24. “Seniors over 55 years and with handicap 14 and below are eligible to take part in this match,” he said.

He said juniors match would be played over 18 holes adding that juniors under the age of 16 with handicap and below would be vying in it.

Hamid said ladies match would be played over 36 holes with 18 each day on November 23 and 24. He said lady golfers with handicap 30 and below would partake in the event.

“In addition to main categories, an invitational match for the invited guests and sponsors over nine holes will also be conducted on November 24,” he added.