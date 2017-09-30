CM’s message of best wishes on national day of China

LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday conveyed good wishes to the
Chinese leadership and public on the 68th National
Day of China.
In his message, the chief minister said Pakistan was
the first country of the world which recognized People’s
Republic of China as an independent and sovereign country.
He said friendship between both countries had become a
matter of pride. The CM said due to excellent economic
policies and hardwork China had become a big economy of
the world and in a very short time China had emerged
as a strong defence power.
He said under the leadership of Chinese President
Xi Jinping China was touching new heights of development
and now China had become a role model for the whole world
and its credit went to the Chinese leadership.
The chief minister said Pakistan and China shared similar
views regarding international affairs, peace and mutual
respect.
He said new avenues of Pak-China friendship had opened
during the PML-N government. He said Pak-China friendship had
touched new heights due to the CPEC and 60 billion dollar
Chinese investment in Pakistan was proof of this
strong friendship.
He said new period of development had started with the
CPEC. He said one belt and one road vision of the Chinese
president was the great vision of development and progress.
Shehbaz Sharif said opponents of CPEC should realize that
this great project could not be stopped and it will continue
till completion.
