CMPak (Zong 4G) upgrades backbone transmission network to 100Gbps

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) (Zong 4G) has successfully expanded its backbone transmission network from multiples of 10Gbps to 100Gbps to keep up with its fast rising subscriber base.

This large-scale upgrade allows the company to move forward in a new phase of expansion, leading to a more enhanced user-experience in terms of speed and reliability.

The Optical Transport Network (OTN) of cellular operators comprises mostly of a long-haul fiber optic network that forms the figurative backbone of these operators’ entire networks.

The extent and strength of these backbone networks define the overall capacity and speed at which individual connections are made by subscribers both to within the network and to wider networks such as the Internet.

By expanding its backbone capacity by over 10 times, Zong 4G has not only ensured that its network remains future proof, but has also ensured that its customers are provided with a seamless digital experience unlike anything offered in the industry.

By ensuring ample capacity at the back-end of its network, each and every subscriber on Zong 4G’s network will have access to an uninterrupted voice and data stream, dialed up to the max on the most advanced and widespread 4G network in the country.

In his comments here on Thursday, Head of Corporate Affairs & Strategy,

Mr. Maham Dard said the Company has successfully implemented this upgrade in record time, without any outages or downtimes on its network. Zong 4G is the only cellular operator that remains committed to investing in nothing less than the cutting edge, continuously employing some of the most advanced technology available.

“I am confident that, this enhancement to our network infrastructure will contribute greatly to quality of service and end-user experience for many years to come,” he said.

This upgrade in Zong 4G’s network infrastructure while offering greater efficiency and reliability to end-users also offers an immense boost in its current bandwidth capacity. This holds particular benefits for the company’s Enterprise customers as well, allowing for the provision of a wider portfolio of differentiated services.