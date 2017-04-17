CM visits residence of DIG Maj. (R) late Mubashar Ullah

LAHORE April 17 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif Monday visited the residence of former DIG

Maj. (R) late Mubashar Ullah, son-in-law of former president

Rafique Tarrar, at Defense and expressed deep grief and sorrow

with the bereaved family.

He expressed sympathies and condolence with the members

of the bereaved family and said Maj. (R) Mubashar Ullah was a

dutiful and honest police officer. He said late Maj. (R) Mubashar

Ullah performed his duties with honesty.

The Chief Minister also offered Fateha for the departed

soul.