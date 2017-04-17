LAHORE April 17 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif Monday visited the residence of former DIG
Maj. (R) late Mubashar Ullah, son-in-law of former president
Rafique Tarrar, at Defense and expressed deep grief and sorrow
with the bereaved family.
He expressed sympathies and condolence with the members
of the bereaved family and said Maj. (R) Mubashar Ullah was a
dutiful and honest police officer. He said late Maj. (R) Mubashar
Ullah performed his duties with honesty.
The Chief Minister also offered Fateha for the departed
soul.
CM visits residence of DIG Maj. (R) late Mubashar Ullah
