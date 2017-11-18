CM visits Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute

LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the Pakistan Kidney and

Liver Transplant Institute and reviewed the construction work of the project.

He went to various parts of the under-construction institution and reviewed the progress of the project, said a handout issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed the authorities to speed up work on the first phase of the project and said this would be an exemplary project of the service of the distressed humanity and the construction of this project will be completed within deadline.

He said:” We have ensured speed and quality in all projects with transparency and this project should also be completed adhering to these principles”.

The project would provide modern treatment to patients of liver and kidney in the whole region and the Punjab government was spending an amount of Rs19 billion on this project, he said.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting at the site office of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute in which a briefing was given to the chief minister on the project.

The chief executive officer Infrastructure Development Authority gave the briefing.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant was the landmark project, therefore, round-the-clock work should be done on the project and all-out efforts should be made to complete this project as per deadline.

He directed that excellent tree plantation and landscaping should be carried out for the first phase of the project.

He said the chief secretary, secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, and other senior officials should visit the site twice in a week and review progress on the project.

The chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the commissioner and other senior officials were also present.