CM visits mausoleum of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif visited the mausoleum of the Poet of the
East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, on Thursday and offered
Fateha after laying a wreath at his grave.
On the occasion, the chief minister especially prayed
for development, prosperity and solidarity of the country.
Provincial Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Lord Mayor
Lahore and high-ranking civil and military officials were
also present.
The CM wrote this couplet in the visitors book while
penning his comments:”Sajdon Say Tere Kya Huwa Sadiyan
Guzar Gain; Dunya Teri Badal Day Wo Sajda Talash Kar”.
