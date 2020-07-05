CM urges people to abide by govt guidelines on coronavirus

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to various areas of the city without any protocol and reviewed the government measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to a handout, issued here on Sunday, he drove the vehicle and inspected implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the government. The CM monitored implementation situation of the government steps in Gulberg, Jail Road, Model Town, Garden Town, other areas and also inspected partial closure of city areas.

The CM expressed his indignation over not wearing of mask by some policemen. He stressed that it was essential to wear mask for every citizen while going outdoor.

Usman Buzdar asserted that mask-wearing condition would be strictly implemented and appealed to masses to abide by the government guidelines in order to save themselves from corona pandemic.

Buzdar underscored that the government had issued precautionary measures to safeguard the lives of people. The CM complimented that Prime Minister Imran Khan, by taking into account ground realities, made excellent decisions in the best interest of the country.

The CM pledged, “We are standing by masses in this hour of distress and our every inch of time is devoted to save the masses from corona pandemic.”