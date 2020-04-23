CM urges masses to practice social distancing to avoid COVID-19

LAHORE, Apr 23 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged the masses

to practice social distancing as it can ensure safety from coronavirus.

The government is keeping a vigilant eye on the changes resulting in

coronavirus pandemic, he said.

It was imperative to stay at home and the citizens should be more

careful in the coming days to prevent the spread of coronavirus,

said a handout issued here on Thursday.

The CM was talking on the occasion of receiving a cheque worth

Rs 3 million for Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control from Vice Chancellor

University of the Punjab, Lahore Dr Niaz Ahmed at his office.

CM Usman Buzdar said that philanthropic passion of Punjab University

was praiseworthy as helping the needy was a commendable step. He also

thanked the donations given by business persons, philanthropists and

people from different walks of life for corona control fund.

Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed was also present on the occasion.