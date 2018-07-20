CM underscores need for raising awareness level of people for success of peaceful polling

PESHAWAR, Jul 20 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has stressed the need for raising the awareness level of the masses for the success of impartial, peaceful and transparent elections in the province.

“Let the people decide with their self conscious and use their right to vote without any fear”. He said that we are taking all possible steps to provide full protection and suitable environment to the people.

He expressed these views during a briefing on preparations for election by the Focal Person of the Provincial Government and Press Secretary to Chief Minister, Bahramand at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.

The Focal Person told that a number of steps have been taken in light of the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister and code of ethics of Election Commission of Pakistan for holding elections in the province.

Responsibilities have been assigned to the relevant departments in all districts of the province and the desired facilities are being completed. He further informed that for free, fair and transparent elections, installations of CCTV cameras on polling stations are being carried out with fast speed.

As many as 509 cameras had been installed so far and the rest was in progress.

He said the provincial administration has to make additional arrangements for the current elections that included additional security, vehicles and other arrangements because of the newly merged seven districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the directive of Caretaker Chief Minister in case of any emergency, a control room has been established as complaint redressal mechanism where response to any call will be guaranteed promptly including any sort of assistance and help in the process of elections.

Journalists and people would be given 24 hour access through telephone numbers. Any complaint received by the control room will be settled down with efficient and effective response.

The emergency control room can be contacted through UAN NO., 091-111-712-713. Direct contact can also be made with the control room through telephone Nos. 9213920, 9211756, 9210726 and 9213 838, while fax facility is also available through 091-9210464, 091-9210718.

An Election Coordination Cell has been established at Home Department for the registration of any complaint. This cell will be opened for 24 hours. Complaints can be registered on 091-9210300 and 091-9210036.

Control rooms have been established at Central Police Office Peshawar and at all districts to monitor the whole process of elections and response be generated if anything takes place abnormally. In the light of Caretaker Chief Minister directives, TMAs, WSSC, PDA, GDA and local areas authorities have been directed to keep open their offices for 24 hours from 23rd July to 26th July and the staff should be present on duty for the said duration.

Relevant officers are working day and night for the provision of necessary facilities at polling stations. Presiding Officers, ROs and DROs have been given the power of first class magistrate. Instructions have been issued for the provision of vehicles, suitable offices for the ROs and security arrangements. Special relief will be given to blind and old age citizens for polling vote and wheel chairs will be provided to special persons.

Caretaker Chief Minister was briefed that leaders of political parties and candidates have been informed about potential danger and their cooperation sought. As many 3675 candidates for national assembly and 8895 candidates for provincial assembly thus total 12570 candidates are taking part in the elections in the province. As many as 75,000 police personnel are being deployed for 39 national assembly constituencies and 99 PK constituencies throughout the province. There are total 1884 polling stations in merged districts.

Dost Muhammad Khan expressed satisfaction over these steps and said that impartial and peaceful elections are our target. We cannot overlook any negligence in the preparation of elections.