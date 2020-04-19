CM, Trade Minister discuss mode of relief to masses under Ramazan package

LAHORE, Apr 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal discussed relief measures for people and mode of distributing financial assistance under Ramazan Relief Package, here at Civil Secretariat on Sunday.

On this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that deserving persons would be provided direct fiscal aid under Ramazan Package during the holy month. He also declared that Ramazan bazaars would not be set up in view of coronavirus pandemic. He asserted that indiscriminate stern action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers in the prevailing untoward situation. “I deem interests of my masses first and foremost as no one will be allowed to pick pockets of citizens,” he emphasized.

The CM directed Aslam Iqbal to launch indiscriminate crackdown against profiteers and hoarders as they deserved no mercy. Those looting the masses by getting undue profits would find themselves behind the bars, he warned. He stressed that artificial hike in prices of vegetables, fruit and pulses would not be tolerated at any cost. He further directed that prices and quality of essential edibles should be monitored regularly and their selling should also be ensured according to fixed price list. Buzdar said that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to implementation on price control mechanism.

The Chief Minister vowed, “We will take all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the masses.”

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Aslam Iqbal apprised the CM that Punjab government was taking effective steps for provision of relief to the common man. He added, “We have chalked out an effective plan in order to maintain stability in the prices of essential items during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.” He assured that those found involved in hoarding and profiteering would be taken to task.