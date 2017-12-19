CM to perform ground breaking ceremony of ITU’s new campus

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will perform the ground breaking ceremony of Information Technology University’s (ITU) new campus here on Dec 20 (Wednesday).

According to a Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) spokesman, it will be state of the art purpose-built main campus of Pakistan’s first research-focused university being constructed in the city. In order to construct the campus, ITU had inked an agreement with Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) on June 12 this year.

The ground breaking ceremony is being held on the first convocation of its first batch of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science students who were enrolled in the Undergraduate Bachelors programme. ITU has planned to increase the present number of 900 students to 1,500 by next three years with the completion of the main campus.