CM terms SC decision constitution’s victory

QUETTA, April 20 (APP): Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri has said that the decision of the Supreme Court has proved the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was honest man and his family kept believing on implementation of constitution and law.

These views were expressed by Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri along with parliamentarians of assembly at Chief Minister House after historic decision of the Supreme Court.

The decision of Panama case was watched on Television by Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri along with provincial ministers at his office.

Chief Minister and provincial minister congratulated each others when verdict came in favor of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the decision of Supreme Court was in the interest of the country and it also turned victory of the constitution, Chief Minister added.

He said that the opposition should accept the decision of the Supreme Court.

He said that Awami League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq had failed to achieve their motives, as the verdict was not announced as per their wishes.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will again emerge victorious in general election 2018 and come to power through ballot box. The PML-N will form governments in all the four provinces in view of its performance.