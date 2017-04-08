CM terms Lahore Knowledge Park a milestone

LAHORE, April 8 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the Lahore Knowledge Park Project was a milestone in empowering the youth which would provide latest knowledge to the Pakistani generation.

The CM expressed these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Swansea University of the Great Britain who called on him here.

The British delegation was headed by Vice President of Swansea University and Chairman Medical Research Center Prof. Marc Clement. The British University showed interest in setting up its university campus at Lahore Knowledge Park.

While talking to the delegation, the CM said the interest shown by international universities to open their campuses in this project was a welcome step. It was a wonderful project of providing latest knowledge to the Pakistani youth.

He observed that investment on education was an investment for the bright future of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister, while directing to constitute experts committee, said this committee would submit its report about the establishment of different sectors in Lahore Knowledge Park.

The Vice President of Swansea and Chairman Medical Research Center Prof.

Marc Clement said Lahore Knowledge Park Project of the Punjab government was a knowledge-friendly initiative.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Chairman

Lahore Knowledge Park Company Lt. Gen. ® Muhammad Akram and other concerned high officials were also present in the meeting.

Chairman P&D participated in the meeting through video link.