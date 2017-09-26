CM takes notice of crop destruction, occupying land of widow

LAHORE, Sept 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of the incident of destruction of crop and occupying of land of an elderly poor widow of district Vehari and sought report from the DPO.

The CM ordered immediate action against the criminals under the law.

On the orders of the Chief Minister, the DPO Vehari took immediate action and all the criminals involved in destruction of crop of poor widow have been arrested and put behind the bars after registration of the case.