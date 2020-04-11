CM takes aerial view of lockdown situation in different cities

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP)::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took an aerial view of Multan, Sahiwal, Kamalia, Mian Chunnu and Lahore on Saturday and reviewed the lockdown situation of these cities.

He also observed markets and trading centres closed due to the lockdown and reviewed the traffic on roads and pickets. He ordered for ensuring strict implementation of the security measures, enforced by the government to deal with coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar lauded the services of police, Pak Army and Rangers and said that the forces played an exemplary role in the current situation. He said that the government had taken all necessary measures to protect the health and life of people. He appealed to people to follow the government instructions as they are for their own betterment. He said that the current time of trial demands a collective effort form us.

Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring the steps taken to prevent coronavirus situation by visiting different cities. The government is with the people in this hard times, he added.