CM stresses for demonstration of same unity as shown by forefathers during GB independence

GILGIT, Nov 01 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman underlined the need for demonstration of the same unity and fraternity as shown by our nation during independence of Gilgit Baltistan on November 1, 1948.

In a special message on the occasion of 69th Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan that was celebrated here on Wednesday throughout the province with immense enthusiasm, the Chief Minister said people of GB had achieved independence from ‘Dogra Raj’ 69 years ago by demonstrating unmatchable courage, faith and sacrifices for the noble cause.

The independence was achieved by our forefathers without taking foreign assistance, he maintained.

“Today is the day of pledge to give every sacrifice for progress and prosperity of the region and demonstrate unity and national cohesion by shunning all differences to take GB into new height of economic progress.”

The CM said we need to get united against injustices, cruelty and poverty in the society and work for progress and development of Gilgit Baltistan.

Hafeezur Rehman said his government was utilizing all available resources for improving lives of people besides completely eradicating menace of corruption, poverty and injustices in the society and ensure good governance in the province imperative for sustained economic development.

He paid rich tributes to all martyrs for their unmatched sacrifices during GB independence against Dogra Raj.

The CM said it were the sacrifices our forefathers, martyrs and Ghazis that today we are living with independence. However, he said we need to care of the sentiments of others and give respect to each others.