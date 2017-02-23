CM stresses foolproof security arrangements to protect people

LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif presiding over a meeting here on Thursday reviewed security

measures and stressed foolproof arrangements to protect life and property of the citizens.

The initial report on Defense explosion was presented in the

meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a

detailed report should be presented after investigating the incident from all aspects and every possible step taken to protect the people.

He said that security arrangements should be made foolproof

in Lahore and other parts of the province and the combing operation speeded up. He said that every possible step should be taken to eliminate anti social elements. He said that best medical facilities should be provided to injured persons.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Lt. Col. ® Sardar

Muhammad Ayub, Jehangir Khanzada, Chief Secretary, Inspector

General Police, Home Secretary and concerning officials were present on the occasion.