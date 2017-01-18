CM stresses collective efforts for development of country

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed collective efforts for
development and progress of the country.
Talking to students of Balochistan, he said: “We are happy
that mass transit projects in Quetta,Karachi and Peshawar had
been included in the CPEC because the country will reach the
destination of development when all federating units will
work together”.
During informal talk with students, he said in his childhood
he had once visited Karachi when tram used to run there which
was then a great transport.
He said:” We have only way forward for the country and that
is service, hardwork and honesty”.
He read out couplets from Allama Iqbal’s poetry to the
students.
Later, Shehbaz Sharif distributed laptops among girl students.
