CM Shehbaz visits Manawan Hospital

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid a visit to Manawan Hospital

and reviewed arrangements there.

Accompanied by provincial Minister for Primary &

Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir and MS Hospital, he

inquired the patients about the provision of medicines

by the hospital administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the

government was making day and night efforts for improvement

in health sector. He said, huge funds had been allocated

for this vitally important sector.