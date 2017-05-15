CM Shehbaz applauds Chinese contributions in CPEC project

LAHORE, May 15 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the PML-N government in Pakistan had given solid economic shape to Pak-China friendship at the large scale.

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has ushered in a new era of Pak-China relations, as the impacts of this project are durable and permanent. We shall also give the legacy of a better future to our future generations in shape of CPEC. The officials of China and Pakistan are working as a team to move forwards the CPEC project and with better understanding, both the countries have accelerated the CPEC.” he added.

The Chief Minister said this while giving an interview to Chinese news agency Xinhua in Beijing. He said important targets had been achieved in a short span of time under the CPEC; adding that the completion of projects with such a speed was unimaginable during the last 70 years. “Quite a number of projects are near to completion under the CPEC, and these projects would play an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.” He said the enemy is conspiring against

the CPEC, which will never be allowed to succeed. The visionary

leadership of Pakistan and China was fully committed to deal with challenges, in this regard, and the leadership of both the countries would foil every conspiracy of the enemy as the CPEC project would continue to move forward by defeating every conspiracy of the enemy.

The Chief Minister said, “One Belt One Road is a historic project of Chinese President Xi Jinping; this project is a hope of peace, prosperity and development. And, we fully support this wonderful vision.” He said best facilities and conducive environment had been provided to the Chinese investors in Pakistan. The process of completion of energy projects had started which would help end the energy crisis. The 1320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project, he said, had started producing electricity and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would inaugurate this project this month. Similarly, he mentioned, the Bhikki Gas Power Project was also generating 717 megawatt electricity, and it was providing electricity in a record span of time. He urged

Chinese investors to fully invest in the Punjab and they should take full benefit of business opportunities.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held separate

meetings with heads of Chinese investment companies in Beijing.

While talking to the heads of investment companies, the Chief

Minister said vast prospects were available for investment in

different sectors in the Punjab; adding that best collaboration

had been established between Punjab government and Chinese

companies. The growing collaboration between Punjab and Chinese

companies was a source of extension in economic cooperation

between Pakistan and China.

He said, investment projects worth billions of dollars

were being completed speedily and in a transparent manner.

He said the economic package of China had helped to start

a new era of development in Pakistan.

The Chief Minister said every type of facilities would be

provided to the Chinese investors for setting up factories in

Punjab; and added that he had been personally supervising the

projects launched in collaboration with China. He said quite a

number of Chinese companies were investing in Pakistan,

especially in the Punjab. “Let’s invest in Punjab whole

heartedly, and you will be fully facilitated. We welcome your

cooperation in development and prosperity of the Punjab,” he

added.

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also met

with a delegation of renowned housing sector company of China

in Beijing. The Chinese delegation was led by company President

Mr. Ding Jian Wei. The Chinese company showed its interest in

investment in housing sector in the Punjab, especially investment

in project of low income houses.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister said the

Punjab government had been efficiently extending the composite

agenda of public welfare. He said the Punjab government

started Aashiyana Scheme which got tremendous response. He

said there was a strong need of project for construction of

low income houses in the province. The Punjab government had

planned a programme of providing houses to low income strata.

He said they would welcome the investment of Chinese company

for providing roof to low income groups and every facility

would be provided in this regard, he added.

On this occasion, the head of Chinese delegation said

they were desirous of investment in the project of construction

of low cost houses; and in this regard, partnership with the

Punjab government would be extended.