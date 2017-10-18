CM, Sethi agree to hold upto four PSL matches in Karachi

KARACHI, Oct 18 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi have agreed to hold upto four PSL matches in Karachi in February.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the chief minister offered him to organize PSL matches in Karachi and he would provide fool-proof security.

“The provincial government would provide you security as per PCB standards,” he remarked.

The chief minister spoke to DG Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed and IG Police AD Khawaja and fixed meetings of PCB Security In-charge Col Azam with them so that security arrangements could be discussed in details.

The chief minister also urged the PCB chairman to hold some matches of West Indies in Karachi during their visit to Pakistan next year.

In the meeting, they discussed restoration of National Stadium at the earliest. Sethi told the chief minister that he had discussed restoration of the stadium with NESPAK and they have agreed to do it in a minimum time of period.

The chief minister assigned the task of coordination between Sindh government and PCB in terms of security and other matter to his principal secretary Sohail Rajput.

The chief minister termed the forthcoming PSL matches in Karachi a good news for the people of the province, particularly of Karachi.