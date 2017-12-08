CM reviews progress on PKLI project

LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP):A meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday here at the site of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) in which progress on construction works of the first phase and other relevant maters were reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said this project was a state-of-the-art initiative and added that every moment was precious for timely completion of this project.

While commending the efforts of the teamwork on the project, the chief minister directed that pace of work should be continued with renewed vigor and the work should also be continued during his visit.

He directed that number of dialysis machines be increased to one hundred, adding that best landscaping be arranged for the hospital and the plan be presented till the next week. He said that horticulture be given particular attention to give a green look to the hospital.

The CM said this institution which was being constructed with a cost of Rs. 20 billion would be an example of its own and would emerge as a role model for service to ailing humanity.

He appreciated the performance of Additional DG PHA and announced to give him prize and a certificate of appreciation.

Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, President of Board of Directors of PKLI Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Secretary Health and others attended the meeting.