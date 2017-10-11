CM reviews progress on Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala programme

LAHORE, Oct 11 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that a plan had been devised to

transfer 20,000 schools situated in remote areas of the

province on the solar energy through Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here on Wednesday

to review the progress on Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme,

he said the first phase of this programme would be started

from southern Punjab and a total of 10,861 schools of Southern

Punjab districts would be provided the facility of solar

energy.

Provision of best of the best educational atmosphere

to the students was the priority of the government and

therefore, schools would be provided the facility of solar

energy, he maintained.

He said that Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Program would go a

long way in providing conducive atmosphere to the students

and added that the programme would be implemented with speed.

Like other development projects of the Punjab government,

the programme would also be an example of its own with regard

to quality and transparency and a third-party audit of the

project will also be conducted, the chief minister said.

Chief Minister Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary,

Secretaries of Energy, Industry, C&W, Finance and Information

as well as experts and consultants attended the meeting while

Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood participated through video

link from Commissioner’s Office Bahawalpur.

German expert Mr. Grewin Dresmann also attended the

meeting from Germany through video link.