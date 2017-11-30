CM reviews progress on Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Dehat Programme

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a meeting here

to review local government development package and progress on different matters pertaining to Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Dehat Programme.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that

every village would be made neat and clean and added that this programme was a milestone for cleaning villages in the Punjab.

The rural population would enjoy a neat and clean atmosphere around them due to this programme, he added.

He said that special programme of one-time cleanliness of

the villages had been started and added that first three

districts showing the best implementation of this programme would be fully encouraged. The local bodies leadership as well as administrative officers would be lauded while districts

failing to show good performance will be held accountable, he added.

He made it clear that third party audit would be compulsory with regard to implementation of this programme and said that any violation of the devised policy would not be tolerated.

The process of one time cleanliness of villages should be

completed according to the schedule as it was a right of

people living in villages to enjoy a clean and healthy lifestyle, he added.

The chief minister directed to install tracking system on tractors collecting solid waste and added that trees should be planted after removing garbage.

While directing to constitute monitoring teams to review the progress of cleanliness in villages, the chief minister said that these teams comprising of provincial ministers, secretaries and concerned officials should submit their reports after monitoring the system of cleanliness in the districts.

Provincial Ministers Manshaullah Butt, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, senior PML-N leader Kh Ahmad Hasaan, Lord Mayor Lahore, Mayor Faisalabad, Chairman District Council Narowal, Chairman District Council Kasur, the chief Secretary and others attended the meeting while the Chairmen of District

Councils, Mayors and Commissioners of Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Sargodha divisions participated in the meeting through the video link.