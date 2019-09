LAHORE, Sep 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to review arrangements regarding monitoring of mourning processions on Muharram 10.

The chief minister was accompanied by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz.

During his visit, Usman Buzdar monitored the route of main procession of Muharram 10 and review law and order situation in the provincial capital.