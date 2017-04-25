CM reviews measures to set up Ramadan Bazaars

LAHORE, April 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif presiding over a meeting to review measures to set up Ramadan Bazaars, said that special relief would be provided to the people

during the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the meeting, he said Ramadan Bazaars would be set up

across the province where top quality food items would be available

at low price.

The meeting decided to set up 318 agriculture fair price shops

under the Agriculture department where fruits and vegetables would

be sold at wholesale rate and subsidy would be provided at gram

flour, gram pulse, dates, bananas and apples.

Shehbaz Sharif said no compromise would be made on the quality

of edible items and sufficient supply of essential items, fruits and vegetables should be ensured during Ramadan. He said that there

should be no complaint of shortage or unavailability of any food

item and for this purpose, all concerned departments should make arrangements well in advance.

He said that rates of all food items should be displayed on

digital boards in Ramadan bazaars and excellent cleanliness

arrangements should also be made. He said concerning DCs and

DPOs would monitor auction process in markets.

The Chief Minister said profiteers were enemies of the people

and indiscriminate crackdown should be launched against them.

He said advance measures should be taken to control prices in

open markets to provide relief to the people and no stone should

be left unturned to ensure stability in prices and availability

of daily use commodities. He said, “Ramadan is the month to collect blessings of Allah Almighty and all concerning departments should

make extra efforts for this purpose.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that he would personally monitor measures

aimed at providing relief to the people.

Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sheikh Allauddin,

Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif,

Chief Secretary and secretaries of concerning departments were

also present on the occasion.