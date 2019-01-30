CM reviews expansion, performance of Rescue-1122

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting wherein

performance and expansion of Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 was reviewed.

Addressing the meeting at his office here, the CM observed that timely response of Rescue-1122 during

natural calamities and accidents was of vital importance.

Rescue-1122 was fulfilling its responsibilities in a professional manner and Punjab government was also expanding the scope of the rescue service to far-flung areas, he added.