CM reviews ban on cement plants, industry in Salt Rang

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Saturday reviewed measures taken for restoration of Katas Raaj Temple and the natural environment in the Salt Range in a meeting held through video link.

The meeting discussed implementation of the ban on installation of new cement plants and other industries in the area.

Shehbaz Sharif said Punjab government had declared Salt Range negative area therefore there would be restriction on installation of new cement plant or industries and in the same way there would be a ban on the expansion of the existing cement plants. He said an inquiry was being conducted into the expansion of existing cement plants and in this regard the CM Inspection Team would finalise inquire report soon and further measures will be taken under the light of suggestion of this inquire report.

Chief Minister said that current provincial government had not allowed any expansion in the cement plants rather it was granted by previous governments. He directed the authorities to take immediate measures for restoration of Katas Raaj Temple and said ‘protection of holy sites of minorities in Pakistan is our responsibility and this responsibility will be discharged efficiently.’

He said immediate work should be started for the water level in the pond and draft of the Ground Water Act should be given final shape within four weeks, adding that nobody would be allowed illegal work in the area and the Commissioner Rawalpindi should visit the area personally and

review the situation.

He also directed the formation of a committee consisting of provincial ministers and concerning authorities to ensure the implementation of decision taken by the committee.

Provincial minister Asif Bha, Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Sadiqul Farooq, the chief secretary, secretaries law, minerals, and concerning authorities attended the meeting via video link from Civil Secretariat, while provincial minister Tanweer Aslam Malik from Chakwal

and provincial minister Chaudhary Shair Ali attended the meeting through video link from Rawalpindi.