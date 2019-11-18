CM Punjab to inaugurate different projects of FIEDMC soon

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate various ongoing projects of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

The projects included model police station, dissaster management center, one window cell and weaving city which will expedite the industrialization process in the province.

This was stated by FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq after meeting with Chief Minister Punjab, said a press release issued here today.

He said Chief Minister Punjab was in favor of establishing of new economic zones and the government would offer incentive to the investors to strengthen the economy and to promote job opportunities.

“Every possible step will be taken to promote investment and trade in the province while the existing Industrial Estates will also be developed to meet emerging needs,” he was assured by CM.

Mian Kashif said an accelerated process of industrialization would create new employment opportunities in the province. He reiterated that the government was taking practical measures to ease the business processes and assured that investors would be fully facilitated.

“Development of trade and industry boosts the national economy and hopefully the new industrial policy would prove a game-changer initiative for the development of the industrial sector in the province,” he added.

FIEDMC had received encouraging response from investors and a few international companies had also signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) for injecting capital into the SEZ.

He was of the view that the industrial city would attract millions of dollars in foreign direct investment.

Mian Kashif further said CM Punjab also expressed his satisfaction over the performance of FIEDMC and assured them that the Punjab government would provide all available facility to complete FIEDMC projects in time.