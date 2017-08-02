CM Punjab Independence Day cricket tournament from Aug 5

LAHORE, Aug 2 (APP): Head of the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Cricket
Academies Programme former Pakistan Cricket captain, Zaheer Abbas said
on Wednesday that Chief Minister Punjab Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket Cup
would be organised from August 5 to 8 at LCCA ground to celebrate the Independence Day in an appropriate manner.
He said the boys and girls teams would play separate matches at
LCCA ground and Kinnaird College respectively. “A large number of
young cricketers are expected to feature in this cricket tournament”,
he added.