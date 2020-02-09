CM Punjab inaugurates Kabbadi World Cup 2020

LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Kabbadi

World Cup 2020 at Punjab Stadium here on Sunday.

On the occasion Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab

Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered oath from the players.

CM while addressing the inaugural ceremony said that Punjab had been

bestowed with the honour of hosting Kabbadi World Cup tournament for the

first time in the history of Pakistan.

He welcomed all the players of nine best teams across the world.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistani nation loves sports”, he said.

CM said that “Pakistan is an ideal land for playing all types of sports and with the

grace of Allah Almighty we will perpetuate holding sports competitions”.

He congratulated the management for excellently holding and gracing the Kabbadi

World Cup event.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi said on the occasion

that he was thankful to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for holding the Kabbadi

World Cup. He said by holding this event the aspiration of our elders had been fulfilled.

Speaker said that Kabbadi World Cup 2020 was a mega event.

Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti complimented Chief Minister Punjab

Sardar Usman Buzdar for extending his all out support for holding Kabbadi World Cup 2020.

He said that Usman Buzdar had also granted approval for setting up five star hotel near

Qaddafi Stadium. The hotel will be constructed in one year and players will stay in this hotel.

The construction of the hotel will save citizens from traffic problems.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti,

President Pakistan Kabbadi Federation Ch Shafay Hussain and Secretary Sports addressed

the inaugural ceremony.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Khan, Ajmal Cheema, senior party leader of PML-Q Kamil Ali Agha, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Information, CCPO Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore,

high officials and large number of people were present on the occasion.