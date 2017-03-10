CM Punjab gifts computers to Pakistan Embassy College, Beijing

BEIJING (China) March 10 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday gifted 25 computers to the students of Pakistan Embassy College, Beijing.

Secretary, Punjab Energy Department, Asad Gillani handed over the computers to Principal, Pakistan Embassy College Beijing, Mrs Shagufta Saqib Ansari at a simple but befitting ceremony here.

The principal thanked the Chief Minister for the provision of computers and said, this gift would help improve learning environment for the students in the college.