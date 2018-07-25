CM Punjab expressed satisfaction over the Election monitoring process , arrangements

LAHORE, Jul 25 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari visited election monitoring control room at Civil Secretariat here Wednesday.

He reviewed the election monitoring process and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

On the occassion, speaking to media men, caretaker chief minister said, this elections were most vital elections of Pakistan adding the government had provided foolproof security

to the voters so that they could use their right to franchise freely and independently.

“All necesarry facilities have been provided to voters at polling stations,” he added.

Dr Askari said, arrangements based on latest digital system had been introduced for ensuring transparent elections.