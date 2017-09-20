CM Punjab coaching training camp enters in its fourth day

LAHORE, Sept 20 (APP): Experienced and well known experts threw

light on the disadvantages of doping in the field of sports during

their lectures on the 4th day of second phase of chief minister

Punjab coaches training camp here on Wednesday.

The camp is being organised under the supervision of Director

General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

In the second phase, the local coaches of four games such as

athletics, kabbadi, wrestling and volleyball are being given modern training at National Hockey Stadium and Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Dr Riffat Asghar Gul, Dr Abdullah Shafiq and Zafar Iqbal Butt

delivered lectures to the coaches. Dr Riffat Asghar Gul delivered

a detailed lecture about the growing doping factor in the sports.

She advised the coaches to make their players aware about the fatal

affects of doping. “The use of banned drugs is equally disastrous

for players and sports as well. Sports lovers take less interest

in the events plagued by doping”, she stressed.

Dr Riffat urged the coaches to save their players from deadly

doping.

Dr Abdullah Shafiq discussed sports injuries and their negativities

during his lecture. “Players should not ignore the minor injuries too.

They must take timely and complete treatment of their injuries because

an injury can destroy the entire career of a player. It’s the responsibility of a coach to have a close eye on the fitness of

his players”, he told the coaches.