CM Punjab announces Rs10 mln grant for AJK Assembly members

MIRPUR (AJK), Dec 22 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif Friday announced a grant of Rs10 million each for the members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Legislative Assembly representing Punjab-based Jammu & Kashmir refugees constituencies.

CM Punjab announced the grant at a high level meeting related on issues of refugees of Jammu and Kashmir settled in different areas of Punjab province held on Friday.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan and his cabinet

colleagues including ministers Syed Shaukat Shah, Nasir Hussain Dar, Chairman

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) AJK Chaudhary Muhammad Ishaq, including MLAs

from refugee constituencies Raja Siddique, Mian Yasir Rasheed and other

pertinent officers were present.

On the occasion, Shahbaz sharif directed the administration to submit a report by

setting up a plan for Migrants settled in Punjab and address their problems

before long and design constructive measures to fulfill their needs on

immediate basis besides directing Azad Kashmir and Punjab authorities to submit

a report on the measures taken to address the migrants in the next meeting.

Shahbaz Sharif said that he will soon visit Azad Kashmir on the invitation of Prime

Minister Azad Muhammad Raja Farooq Haider Khan, “Kashmiris have a historic

relationship with the people of Pakistan, they always showed love, sincerity;

Kashmir is part of our body and soul” adding that he said that the people of

Pakistan will continue to pursue their political, diplomatic and moral support

of the just struggle of Kashmiris’ for freedom.

He said that we are very glad that the people of Azad Kashmir have got PM like Raja

Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan.

“The government of AJK is setting examples, and we hope that State government will become a testament of

development and prosperity as Punjab government is fully co-operating with

AJK.” CM Punjab opined.

PM AJK said that the Azad Kashmir is following the model of Punjab regarding

development, especially this province has progressed rapidly during the past 4

years. “The developed countries are giving examples of the rapid growth of

Punjab”, Farooq said.

Farooq Haider thanked Shahbaz Sharif for providing amount of Rs. 2 billion for the

masses of AJK, out of which 750 million rupees were allocated for interest free

loans and 750 million rupees have been allocated for higher education benefits.

PM AJK uttered that the decision of nomination of Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on

behalf of PM Nawaz Sharif as next Prime Minister of Pakistan truly enlightened

the vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif. “This decision of Nawaz Sharif will lead the

country towards development, Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif is talented and active

personality who worked day and night for the development of Punjab province;

The PML-N will succeed in 2018 general elections with massive majority and Mian

Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan” Farooq

added.