CM Punjab announces Rs10 mln grant for AJK Assembly members

MIRPUR (AJK), Dec 22 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif Friday announced a grant of Rs10 million each for the members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Legislative Assembly representing Punjab-based Jammu & Kashmir refugees constituencies.
CM Punjab announced the grant at a high level meeting related on issues of refugees of Jammu and Kashmir settled in different areas of Punjab province held on Friday.
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan and his cabinet
colleagues including ministers Syed Shaukat Shah, Nasir Hussain Dar, Chairman
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) AJK Chaudhary Muhammad Ishaq, including MLAs
from refugee constituencies Raja Siddique, Mian Yasir Rasheed and other
pertinent officers were present.
On the occasion, Shahbaz sharif directed the administration to submit a report by
setting up a plan for Migrants settled in Punjab and address their problems
before long and design constructive measures to fulfill their needs on
immediate basis besides directing Azad Kashmir and Punjab authorities to submit
a report on the measures taken to address the migrants in the next meeting.
Shahbaz Sharif said that he will soon visit Azad Kashmir on the invitation of Prime
Minister Azad Muhammad Raja Farooq Haider Khan, “Kashmiris have a historic
relationship with the people of Pakistan, they always showed love, sincerity;
Kashmir is part of our body and soul” adding that he said that the people of
Pakistan will continue to pursue their political, diplomatic and moral support
of the just struggle of Kashmiris’ for freedom.
He said that we are very glad that the people of Azad Kashmir have got PM like Raja
Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan.
“The government of AJK is setting examples, and we hope that State government will become a testament of
development and prosperity as Punjab government is fully co-operating with
AJK.” CM Punjab opined.
PM AJK said that the Azad Kashmir is following the model of Punjab regarding
development, especially this province has progressed rapidly during the past 4
years. “The developed countries are giving examples of the rapid growth of
Punjab”, Farooq said.
Farooq Haider thanked Shahbaz Sharif for providing amount of Rs. 2 billion for the
masses of AJK, out of which 750 million rupees were allocated for interest free
loans and 750 million rupees have been allocated for higher education benefits.
PM AJK uttered that the decision of nomination of Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on
behalf of PM Nawaz Sharif as next Prime Minister of Pakistan truly enlightened
the vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif. “This decision of Nawaz Sharif will lead the
country towards development, Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif is talented and active
personality who worked day and night for the development of Punjab province;
The PML-N will succeed in 2018 general elections with massive majority and Mian
Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan” Farooq
added.
